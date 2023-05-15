Who Will be Karnataka CM? Rift Between Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Over Power-Sharing

Congress has made its entry with a bang in Karnataka by securing 135 seats out of 224 seats. The party has created history as for the past few years we have seen the party’s graph downward almost in all parts of the country. The Congress party leaders and supporters are cherishing the victory for the past few hours. But now the question has arouse who would be the CM of Karnataka? The suspense is deepening as a rift has emerged between senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar over sharing of power.

People are making their assumptions and sharing their speculations on the internet. However, Karnata’s fate is with which CM, the picture is not clear till now. What’s going on in the party? will both the claimants are going to share the power years-wise? let’s see what rumours are spreading about the CM Post. Be with us till the end to know about the fresh debate that’s going on in the Congress Party.

Who Will be Karnataka CM?

The information is flashing that Siddaramaiah wants to be the chief minister for two years while DK Shivakumar can helm for the remaining three years as proposed by Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar. But recent information is spreading that DK Shivakumar has rejected the proposal put forth by Siddaramaiah. The Congress Party is facing a dilemma in Karnataka as to whom to choose. To accommodate regardfully to both leaders is a big deal now before the party.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which was held in a private hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday evening resulted in authorising All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M Mallikarjun Kharge to pick its leader. President M Mallikarjun Kharge who himself deserves to be CM of Karnataka as many MLA’s favour him to be CM is himself facing a tough decision. No doubt, DK Shivakumar has put in his best efforts in the last three years, if he is not chosen, it would be a wrong message to the party workers as DK deserves the post as by the sources.

It has been reported now that the party have agreed and 135 MLAs will write the name of their preference on the CM post and the ballot box would be revealed in front of Kharge. Now the fate of the decision of the CM is through the nomination by the MLAs. Let’s see what is going to unveil before us. It is also circulating that the new chief minister and his 30 cabinet ministers are likely to take oath on May 18. Stay tuned with us for more updates.