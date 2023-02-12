Who Will Win VIL vs BAR La Liga Match? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Villarreal vs Barcelona:- Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for football lovers. A very well know and amazing La Liga league is all set to entertain its fans with an amazing team. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Barcelona. It is a highly anticipated match and fans are waiting for this match. Because they are also ready to support their favourite team. Now all the lovers of the football match are very keen to know about the match details. So here we have more information about the VIL vs BAR match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that the very famous La Liga is coming back with its two powerful teams. If anyone wants to watch the match in the playground then you can buy your tickets on the website. Now all the players are very ready to give tough competition to each other. So this match is going to be very amazing and superb. The La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona will be played on Monday at El Madrigal. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. So let’s take a look at the match details like team, time, date, venue, day and lineup of the match. So scroll down the page for more information about the news.

VIL vs BAR Match Details

Team: Villarreal (VIL) vs Barcelona (BAR)

Date: 13th February 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: El Madrigal

League: La Liga

VIL vs BAR Lineups Player

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pepe Reina, 2. Raul Albiol, 3. Juan Foyth, 4. Jorge Cuenca, 5. Johan Mojica, 6. Samuel Chukwueze, 7. Alejandro Baena, 8. Daniel Parejo, 9. Etienne Capoue, 10. Gerard Moreno, 11. Yeremi Pino

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Jordi Alba, 3. Ronald Araujo, 4. Andreas Christensen, 5. Jules Kounde, 6. Frenkie De Jong, 7. Sergio Busquets, 8. Pedro Gonzalez, 9. Pablo Gavira, 10. Raphinha, 11. Robert Lewandowski

VIL vs BAR Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have wonderful and talented players. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Barcelona on 13th February 2023 from 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT) at El Madrigal. If we talk about the recent match result then the VIL team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches and draw 1 match and the BAR team won 5 matches. So the BAR team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match.