Who Will Win VIL vs RB La Liga? Dream11 Prediction, Live Match Score, Lineups Player, Villarreal vs Real Betis:- Here all the entertainment lovers, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a well-known La Liga league is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Real Betis. Both teams are very famous and they have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be super interesting and enjoyable. Now all the fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about match details. Here we have more information about the VIL vs RB match and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga league is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. Now all the players are ready to defeat each other in the match. If anyone wants to watch the match then you may book the tickets from the website. The La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Betis will be played at El Madrigal. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the lovers of the match are very keen to know about the match including the team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details.

VIL vs RB Match Details

Team – Villarreal (VIL) vs Real Betis (RB)

Date – 12th March 2023

Day – Sunday

Time – 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue – El Madrigal

League – La Liga

VIL vs RB Lineups Player

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Playing 11 = 1.Pepe Reina, 2. Alberto Moreno, 3. Pau Torres, 4. Raul Albiol, 5. Juan Foyth, 6. Samuel Chukwueze, 7. Alejandro Baena, 8. Daniel Parejo, 9. Ramon Terrats, 10. Yeremi Pino, 11. Jose Luis Morales

Real Betis (RB) Possible Playing 11 = 1.Claudio Bravo, 2. Youssouf Sabaly, 3. German Pezzella, 4. Luiz Felipe, 5. Abner Vinicius, 6. Guido Rodriguez, 7. Joaquin-Rodriguez, 8. William Carvalho, 9. Luiz Henrique Silva, 10. Juanmi, 11. Ayoze Perez

VIL vs RB Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and if we talk about the players then all the players are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Real Betis on 12th March 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at El Madrigal. If we talk about the recent match result then the VIL team won 2 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 0 matches and the other RB team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match. RB team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.