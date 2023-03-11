Who Will Win VIT vs ARO Portuguese League? Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Players, Vitebsk vs Arouca:- Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you a Portuguese League is all set for the match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Vitebsk vs Arouca. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best in the match. All the players are ready to defeat each other in the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match result. Here we have more information about the VIT vs ARO match and we will share it with you in this article. So please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned the Portuguese League for the football match. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves on the playground. This match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable. The Portuguese League match between Vitebsk vs Arouca will be played at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. If we talk about the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

VIT vs ARO Match Details

Team – Vitebsk (VIT) vs Arouca (ARO)

League – Portuguese League

Date – 11th March 2023

Day – Saturday

Time – 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue – Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques

VIT vs ARO Lineups Player

Vitebsk (VIT) Possible Playing 11-

1.Bruno Varela, 2. Andre Amaro, 3. Mamadou Tounkara, 4. Afonso Freitas, 5. Miguel Maga, 6. Nicolas Janvier, 7. Tiago Silva, 8. Dani Silva, 9. Mikey Johnston, 10. Nelson Luz, 11. Alisson Safira

Arouca (ARO) Possible Playing 11- 1. Ignacio De Arruabarrena, 2. Joao Basso, 3. Mateus Quaresma, 4. Bogdan Milovanov, 5. Nino Galovic, 6. David Simao, 7. Alan Ruiz, 8. Ismaila Soro, 9. Morlaye Sylla, 10. Oday Dabbagh, 11. Antony Alves Santos

VIT vs ARO Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they all are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Vitebsk vs Arouca on 11th March 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques. If we talk about the recent match result then the VIT team won 4 matches, lost 0 matches, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the ARO team won 2 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 2 matches. The VIT team has more chances to win the match against ARO. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.