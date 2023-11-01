WHU vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Ham United vs Arsenal English League Cup

Here, we have exciting news for sports lovers, especially for the football lovers. The English League Cup is going to play their next football match and this match is set to be played between West Ham United (WHU) and Arsenal (ARS). Lots of people are coming to the fan list who are waiting for this upcoming football match. Many are expressing thier excitement to know more about this match. This match will begin play at 01:00 am on Thursday 2 November 2023 at London Stadium. Various questions are arriving in people’s minds about this match, so made an article and tried to cover all the details.

Both teams are one of the best football teams and now many are waiting for this bang match. In the previous matches, both teams gave thier best and played well. Audiences and viewers enjoyed the matches and now it is expected that this upcoming one will also win thier hearts. Presently, the points table is not available and the scores of both team’s previous matches are unavailable. Both of the teams have strong and active players in thier teams who will perform thier best till the end of this match which is increasing the interest in this match.

WHU vs ARS (West Ham United vs Arsenal) Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Arsenal (WHU vs ARS)

Tournament; English League Cup

Date: Thursday, 2nd November 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

WHU vs ARS Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs ARS (West Ham United vs Arsenal) Starting 11

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Alphonse Areola, 2. Aaron Cresswell, 3. Vladimir Coufal, 4. Kurt Zouma, 5. Nayef Aguerd, 6. Lucas Paqueta, 7. James Ward-Prowse, 8. Edson Alvarez, 9. Mohammed Kudus, 10. Michail Antonio, 11. Jarrod Bowen