WHU vs FRB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Ham United vs SC Freiburg UEFA Europa League

13 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, we have a piece of exciting news for football lovers. The UEFA Europa League 2023 is back and it going to play its next match between the teams; West Ham United (WHU) and the team SC Freiburg (FRB). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Friday 15 December 2023 and it will take place at London Stadium. Lots of people are waiting for this match and raising multiple questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more and we will try to cover all the details in brief.

WHU vs FRB Live Score

Both teams played well in their last matches and received love from the fans and audience. West Ham United has faced four wins or one loss, and the team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. WHU has given their best and all players again perform their best. On the other side, SC Freiburg has faced four wins or one loss, and this team is ranked just down in the second position on the points table. Both teams will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

WHU vs FRB (West Ham United vs SC Freiburg) Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs SC Freiburg (WHU vs FRB)
Tournament: UEFA Europa League
Date: Friday, 15th December 2023
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs FRB (West Ham United vs SC Freiburg) Starting 11

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Aaron Cresswell, 3. Ben Johnson, 4. Nayef Aguerd, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Lucas Paqueta, 8. James Ward-Prowse, 9. Pablo Fornals, 10. Said Benrahma, 11. Divin Mubama

SC Freiburg (FRB) Possible Starting 11 1.Noah Atubolu, 2. Manuel Gulde, 3. Philipp Lienhart, 4. Kiliann Sildillia, 5. Matthias Ginter, 6. Nicolas Hofler, 7. Vincenzo Grifo, 8. Maximilian Eggestein, 9. Noah Weisshaupt, 10. Merlin Rohl, 11. Lucas Holer

Reportedly, this football match is set to be live telecast on the Fancode online streaming platform. It is quite hard to predict which team will face victory both teams performed similarly. At present no player of any team is injured and everyone is ready to play in this match. If we talk about the weather, the weather is also clear and there is no possibility of rain on the match day, which increases the excitement. Fans are waiting for this banging match and it will be one of the best matches of this league. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.

