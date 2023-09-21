Sports

WHU vs TSC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup West Ham United vs Backa Topola UEFA Europa League

3 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Today we are going to talk about the next football match of the UEFA Europa League. This upcoming match is fixed to be played between two teams: West Ham United (WHU) and another team Backa Topola (TSC). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 pm on Friday 22 September 2023 this match is going to take place at London Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. because here, we shared all the details of this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

WHU vs TSC live score

If we talk about the point table then it is not available at this time and there are no reports about the previous matches of both teams. As per the exclusive sources, this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of this tournament between both teams. Both teams have given their best performances in the previous matches and received a good response from the fans and viewers. There are strong and active players in both teams who will give their amazing performance until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it.

WHU vs TSC (West Ham United vs Backa Topola) Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Backa Topola (WHU vs TSC)
Tournament: UEFA Europa League
Date: Friday, 22nd September 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
WHU vs TSC Venue: London Stadium

WHU vs TSC (West Ham United vs Backa Topola) Starting 11

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Alphonse Areola, 2. Vladimir Coufal, 3. Kurt Zouma, 4. Nayef Aguerd, 5. Emerson Palmieri, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Lucas Paqueta, 8. James Ward-Prowse, 9. Edson Alvarez, 10. Michail Antonio, 11. Jarrod Bowen

Backa Topola (TSC) Possible Starting 11 1.Veljko Ilic, 2. Nemanja Stojic, 3. Nemanja Petrovic, 4. Josip Calusic, 5. Jovan Vlalukin, 6. Milos Pantovic, 7. Milos Vulic, 8. Ifet Djakovac, 9. Ivan Milosavljevic, 10. Marko Rakonjac, 11. Aleksandar Cirkovic

Fans are expressing their excitement to enjoy this match and it will be most liked by the viewers. The weather is fine and beautiful which makes the match more superb and there is no chance of rain on the match day. No player is suffering from any major or minor injury. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. It is quite hard to tell presently which team will win this upcoming match but it will be declared soon. People support their favored team and are determined to enjoy some unexpected moments. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

