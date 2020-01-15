Why are Flash Sales Taking the Online Shopping Community by Storm?

The sheer number of online retail portals is growing on a daily basis. In fact, some experts even predict that this sector will outpace traditional sales in the not-so-distant future. While this is good news for the average consumer, it presents a challenge for entrepreneurs who may have only recently begun their digital sales journey. How can they create the hype required to stand out from the crowd? The fact of the matter is that high-definition images and social media posts may no longer be enough. A new concept known as a “flash sale” has been picking up steam over the past few years. What does this strategy involve and what are its benefits?

All About a Sense of Urgency

As the name might already suggest, a flash sale is a one-off promotion which is thrust upon the consumer with little prior notice and that will last only a short period of time. In other words, flash sales encourage readers to jump on the digital bandwagon as opposed to being left on the sidelines. Their main intention is to create a sense of urgency and to associate a specific product with a sudden sense of immense popularity. After all, there must be some reason why so many other customers have already taken advantage of a specific offer.

Flash sales will often be associated with specific discounts in order to spur further interest. They can likewise be used in conjunction with services such as Shopify Aliexpress dropshipping to expedite deliveries; particularly if a sale is being offered before a popular holiday. The main point is to create a sensation of immediacy, highlighting the fact that shoppers will miss out on a great deal if they fail to act promptly.

Remaining with the “In” Crowd

Psychology plays a very important role when dealing with and promoting flash sales. In this sense we are referring to a rather mass mentality. Consumers always wish to feel as if they are keeping abreast of the latest deals and offers. This is why flash sales will often be accompanied by statements such as:

“Don’t let this offer pass you by!”

“Join the growing number of consumers who have already received a massive discount!”

“Act now, as this promotion ends soon!”

This sense of urgency can be further augmented through strategies such as placing a countdown timer on the main website and sending out automated emails which provide one-time discount codes.

Flash sales can be a great way to take a flagging promotional campaign to the next level. However, there is one important point to keep in mind. The transient nature of these sales signifies that they should be used sparingly. The company might otherwise begin to appear as if it has become desperate to sell a specific product. When used effectively, such a technique is an excellent way to increase brand recognition and to boost client loyalty. After all, who would ever turn down a sudden bargain that has been thrown in their lap?