Why Did Anna Matthews Committed Suicide? Death – Obituary, Family, Age

It is saddened to announce that a priest at St. Bene’t’s sadly passed away at the age of 44. Yes, the priest has been identified as Anna Mathews who sadly passed away. According to the sources, Anna Mathews took her own life to relieve the pain from which she was suffering. Now, many people are taking their social media handles to know about a woman who committed suicide. It was reported that she committed suicide a day ago but the exact date has not been disclosed yet. Anna Matthews worked as a church administrator at St. Bene’t’s in the heart of Cambridge.

Since the news of her passing was broken on social media, there is a moment of sadness among her loved ones and followers who were always appreciated by them. They are paying tribute to her and offering their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member who has gone from this world. A Facebook post reads,” Waking up to the deeply shocking and sad news that the Revd Anna Matthews has died suddenly. As for many Anna was instrumental in my discernment journey. With warmth, wisdom and challenge she encouraged me to be fully myself. Rest in peace and rise in glory”.

Who Was Anna Matthews?

According to the sources, Anna worked as the diocese’s head of the Ordinals from 2012 to 2019. She was a respected figure in the Church of England who is known for her dedication to her faith and her long service to the church as a priest. She is remembered for her legacy and at the time of her passing, she was 44 years old.

During her appearance as a priest at St. Bene’t’s, she made a lasting impression on the congregation and the community. Let us tell you that she was appointed as the Diocese’s Director of Ordinands in 2012 and since then, she has been servicing the community. She studied theology at Robinson College, Cambridge. Later, she was trained for the priesthood at Westcott House and ordained in 2003. Some of the sources say that the news of her passing was disclosed on Thursday but the exact date of her passing has not been revealed. Still, the cause of her passing is still missing but the police is investigating the case to identify if there any foul play happened. Stay tuned with us to know more details.