Why Did Indrani Tahbildar Commit Suicide? Assam BJP Leader ‘Kills Self’ After Intimate Photos Leak

Recently the news has come on the internet that Indrani Tahbildar has passed away recently. She was a BJP woman leader in Assam who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Friday. It is very heartbreaking news for her family as they lost their beloved person. Recently her passing news went viral on social media platforms.

As per the report, A BJP woman leader Indrani Tahbildar died by suicide after some intimate photos of her with another senior party politician reportedly went viral on social networking sites. The BJP leader who was discovered dead at home was the secretary of Assam BJP Kisan Morcha. She was living at her home located in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati. She took her own life on Friday,11 August 2o23. Currently, police have been investigating the case. Her sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Did Indrani Tahbildar Commit Suicide?

Indrani Tahbildar was a famous lady of the state Bjp. She had the Chamber of Commerce’s vice-president place and she was also treasurer of the Kisan Morcha. She was a respected lady who made her career by herself. She was also known for her kind nature and she will be always missed by her family, friends and those who knew her. Currently, there is not much information about her as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Tahbildar got involved in an extramarital affair with another BJP leader who used to stay at her home as a tenant. A few photos of the couple spread online recently. Since her demise news has come on the internet Lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that she would take her own life. Currently, police have been investigating the case. Since her passing news went out many people have been shocked. They have expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media.