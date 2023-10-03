Why did Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith split? Actress files for divorce ending their 3-year marriage. Jodie Turner-Smith, the 37-year-old actress who tied the knot with Joshua Jackson in 2019, has initiated divorce proceedings after more than three years of marriage. She filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds, as reported by TMZ. The actress from ‘Queen & Slim,’ aged 37, and the 45-year-old actor, share a three-year-old daughter named Juno, who was born in April 2020.

According to a source cited by People, Turner-Smith has requested 50/50 shared custody of their daughter in her divorce filing. Despite their separation, the former couple recently made public appearances together, including walking the red carpet at a J Crew event during New York Fashion Week. They also celebrated Jodie Turner-Smith’s 37th birthday together in New York City on September 9. However, she attended the Albie Awards last week, an event hosted by George Clooney, on her own.

Why did Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Split?

Turner-Smith once revealed her admiration for Jackson dating back to his ‘Dawson’s Creek’ days. Their initial encounter took place in 2019 at Usher’s 40th birthday celebration. In 2021, the actress openly discussed their meeting on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ humorously stating, “When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand. We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now.” Speculation about their upcoming wedding began in August 2019 when they appeared to have obtained a marriage license in Beverly Hills. In an interview with the outlet in April 2021, the ‘Anne Boleyn’ actress shared her thoughts on their relationship, saying, “I think it’s truly wonderful to be with someone who is so supportive and loving.” “We share so many similarities, it’s like looking into a mirror. I just have a profound love for that individual,” she affectionately expressed.



In a conversation with Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in May, Jackson disclosed that he recognized Jodie Turner-Smith was “the one” the moment she entered the room, captivated by her appearance. In 2022, Turner-Smith shared with Forbes that her desire to marry Jackson stemmed from the profound sense of love and support she experienced from him during their initial years together.



She expressed, “I had never been with anyone who I felt was genuinely committed to uplifting me in the way that I sensed he was. That’s one of the aspects I adore most about him.”