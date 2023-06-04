In this article, we are going to talk about Mohammad Mehdi. Currently, his news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. As per reports, the Islamic Republic of Iran hanged Mohammad Mehdi Karami for participating in the Mahsa Amini demonstrations. He was also arrested before being sentenced to death. People have many quarriers regarding this news. People want to know complete information about Mohammad Mehdi. If you are searching for the same, you are on the right website. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Why did Mohammad Mehdi Karami Sentence To Death?

According to the sources, the Islamic Republic of Iran hanged Iranian-Kudish Mohammad Mehdi Karami when he was only 21 years old. He was sentenced to death for participating in the Mahsa Amini demonstrations. He was a very well-known Karate champion. He had a tattoo of the Olympic rings on his arm. He was very brave and intelligent. His interest came in Karate when he was 11 years old. He was also a national champion. He joined the Iranian national team. He had a criminal charge therefore he was sentenced to death. He was born on November 1, 2001.

As per reports, he was hanged on January 7, 2023. Further, he was allegedly involved in the killing of a Basij militiaman during the protest. He was a part of the killing of Basij militiamen during the protest in Karaj marking the 40-day anniversary of Hadis Najafi’s passing, he was found guilty of Fisad-e-filers, which translates to “corruption on Earth”. Human rights organizations charged the Iranian government with using “shoddy evidence” to convict Karami, who maintained his innocence. Further, there are many people who were arrested and sent to prison who were involved in this protest. The Iranian authorities also killed Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavrad before Karami and Hosseini.

The police department, arrested thirteen adult men, including Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, and three young boys were held by Iranian Police in connection with the murder of Ajamian. There is no proof to support the allegation against Mohammad Mehdi Karami. Before Karami was sentenced to death, he told that he was being hit by the security. He also said that the government was abusing him emotionally and physically. The authority tortured him by electrically shocking various portions of his body. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.