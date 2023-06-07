Why Did Shraddha Suicide? Amal Jyothi Student Found Dead In Hostel, Family

The Shraddha suicide incident is gathering a lot of attention on internet sites and rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. Her death news is running in the trends of the news channels and creating a storm among netizens. She was a student of Amal Jyothi College of Kanjirappilly and recently, she passed away following a tragic suicide. It is also shared that the college has been shut down after this incident and an investigation has begun after this incident. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk more related to her demise.

She died in tragic suicide circumstances and the college has been shut down. The Amal Jyothi Engineering College also announced that the college to be closed indefinitely due to the escalating protests following her death. The college authorities directed the students to leave the hostel but the students disobey this decision and refused to comply. This incident gained attention when clashes erupted between the students and the police at the college. The students claimed that the police used force against students. Swipe up to more about her death incident.

Why Did Shraddha Suicide?

According to the reports, Shraddha was a female student at the Amal Jyothi Engineering College located in Kanjirappally, India and she died from committing suicide. She took her own life on Friday 2 June 2023 and the college students are now protesting for Shraddha’s justice after her death. It is said that she committed suicide after college authorities confiscated her mobile phone and reprimanded her for using it on campus. The students claimed that the hostel warden and the head of the food technology department of the college were responsible for her death and demanded their removal.

Shraddha Satish was her complete name and she was a second-year food technology student. Her deceased body was found in her room and she was found hanging in her hostel room. She was 20 years old at the time of her death and took her last breath on 2 June 2023. She pursuing her studies at the Amal Jyothi Engineering College and she was a native of Ernakulam district, Thiruvankulam, India. College students shared that they were confined within the college premises and faced threats of having their internal marks deducted by the faculty. The police locked all the college gates and increased security. The investigation is still ongoing and this case gathering so much attention among people or netizens. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.