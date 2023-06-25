Why Did Tammy and Amy Slaton Buy Haunted Dolls? The Slaton Sisters Were Live Talking

In this article, we are going to give you information about 1000-lb sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton. Both live session video is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Currently, both name is on the top of social media headlines. It is quite shocking to watch how easily the personal videos of people are getting viral on social media. People are getting shocked after watching their live session video which was shared on Instagram. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the 1000-lb sisters’ star shared a video of her son Gage, 2, playing with a doll in his living room-which featured a super-stained couch and an abundance of toys. In the Instagram live session video, both sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton were with a doll that was looking so scary. Both sisters were holding two dolls. The live session was shared on their Instagram feed on Saturday on their official page. In live sessions, people were getting shocked after watching both dolls which was looking scary.

Why Did Tammy and Amy Slaton Buy Haunted Dolls?

Further, in their live session video, both sisters also shared the age of both dolls. They both were introducing their dolls with their live session fans. On the other side, fans are getting shocked because of the scary face of dolls. Both sisters have a male friend who collects haunted Amish dolls. We know that such type of news is easy to get viral on social media and pulls a lot of attention and everyone knows that some people are getting blind in front of fame and do all those things which are practically not good to do. The 1000-lb sisters’ live session video is making huge controversy.

As per reports, after watching both sister’s scary dolls on the internet people are advising Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton not to give this scary and haunted doll to their children as it could affect them. Moreover, both sisters’ live videos gained thousands of likes on feed. In the live session video Tammy was kissing her doll’s head. The Instagram people were commenting in the live session then Amy replied and said That’s one’s Chrissy, that’s my baby doll. Tammy also described the age of both dolls. Tammy’s doll is Chrissy’s age from 12 to 16 and Annie’s age 16. Both are not sure about the doll’s age.