Why Does Adin Ross Want HasanAbi to ‘Kill Himself’? Kick Streamer Adin Ross Goes on An Anti-LGBTQ

There is a piece of news coming forward that Adin Ross wants HasanAbi to kill himself. Yes, you heard right Adin received flak on Twitter after encouraging Hasan to self-harm as well as killing himself. Now this news is creating a great storm on the internet and many questions are arriving related to them and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this matter. Both are popular personlities and now they are attention which raising various queries in people minds, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to this topic and also talk about them in this article.

As per the sources and reports, both have been at odds for a while and their animosity erupted when the owner of Kick-Party ‘banned’ the political streamer from the service. It is shared that they don’t have good talkies in recent times. Hasan also responded to the suspension by branding Ross a “gremlin” and shared that he never intended to join Kick in the first place. Later this incident, Adin also disclosed a major surprise on Twitter and he even questioned the principles of Hasan for changing his profile picture for Pride Month but not Black History Month.

Why Does Adin Ross Want HasanAbi to ‘Kill Himself’?

Adin gathered attention from Hasan when it is shared that he had prematurely suspended both him and Mizkif from Kick. On Tuesday 6 June 2023, Hasan introduced its new policies for branded content and since then, his streaming conflicts have become a topic of discussion on the internet. The controversies between both of them were ongoing for a long time and the exact information behind this is not clear. We have shared all the available information above in this article where our sources are on the way to fetch more information related to this and we will update our article soon. Let us know more about both of them in the next paragraph.

Adin David Ross is an American live streamer and he is most popular for his collaborations with celebrities and live streams of the NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V video games. He is currently 22 years old and facing attention on social media. On the other side, Hasan Piker is an American Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator. He is mostly known as HasanAbi and his real name is Hasan Doğan Piker and is 31 years old. Adin wants that Hasan killed himself and the reason behind wanting is not exactly clear but it is said the relationship between them is not going well presently. There are many theories flowing on the internet but nothing can be said too early.