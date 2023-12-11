Why Is Christine Brown Not Friends With Robyn Brown? Sister Wives’ Christine Offends Robyn

In this article, we are going to talk about the controversy over the Sister Wives. It is a reality TV series that follows the lives of Kody Brown and his four wives including Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown. It is emerging that Christine Brown reflects on her relationship with Robyn and Christine was not friends with Robyn. This show contains a massive number of fans worldwide and many are hitting online platforms to know why Christine doesn’t want to be friends with Robyn, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in detail.

According to the exclusive reports, Christine reflects on her relationship with Robyn and it became a topic of discussion. Recently, the host asked her for a reason for not being friends with Robyn. On this, she said “Well I don’t trust her. I think she says one thing but does another.” She stated the reason for not being her friend was because she didn’t believe her. However, she claimed that Robyn has the type of personality that loves drama and her revelation left Robyn in tears.” Robyn also admitted, “This is me just being dramatic. Thank you, Christine.” Keep reading…

Why Is Christine Brown Not Friends With Robyn Brown?

Let’s talk about the last episode, Christine talked honestly about the different relationships that she and her former sister’s wife Robyn experienced in her marriage to Kody Brown. Robyn also claims the end of polygamy feels like death. Currently, Sister Wives’ name is making headlines because of Christine’s bad relationship with Robyn. It is reported that Christine does not want to be friends with Robyn because she does not trust her. She said that she does not trust Robyn because she believes that Robyn wants marriage, not a family. She also said that even if Robin had approached her, she would have rejected her friendship. keep reading…

If we talk about the reality show personalities, Christian is an American reality TV star and she is mostly known for her appearance on TLC’s Sister Wives. She has six children with Kody Brown but she left her husband in November 2021. She has been married to David Wooley since 2023 and the couple married on 7 October 2023. On the other side, Robyn is also an American reality star on the TLC show Sister Wives and she is the fourth wife of Kody Brown and the couple have been married since 2014. We have shared all the details related to this topic above in this article and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.