Why is Craig Carton leaving WFAN? Reasons Behind The Talk Show Host’s

In this article, we will give you information about a very well-known personality Craig Carton. Currently, Craig Carton’s news is on every social media headline. His fans are shocked after hearing his leaving news from WFAN. The breaking news is coming that Craig Carton is leaving WFAN. His fans are confused and want to know whether it is true or not. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for him in massive quantities. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, WFAN host Craig Carton is leaving the network with his radio show ending on June 30- as the ‘focuses on lucrative FS1 TV program. As per reports, he confirmed his exit by starting his afternoon show an hour earlier. Now, he wants to focus solely on his show that started last September. Longtime WFAN New York radio host Craig Carton is leaving the network. He is 54 years old. He has a huge fan following. He joined the WFAN in 2007. On June 15, he revealed his exit from the radio station.

Why is Craig Carton leaving WFAN?

Further, 54 years old focusing on his cable TV role on FS1, where he is set to earn seven figures. Craig Carton confirmed his exit by starting his afternoon show an hour earlier than normal to allow himself time for a lengthy monologue about his career before his announcement. In an interview, he said ‘Happy day and a very sad day for me, it’s one of the most difficult days I’ll ever do in radio, because I’m leaving WFAN. He will now focus solely on his show that debuted last September known as ‘The Carton Show.’ This is a piece of very sad news for his loved ones.

Moreover, Carton, whose last day at the local radio station will be June 30, reportedly debated long and hard on taking the lucrative offer due to his loyalty to FAN. In November 2020 the station gave Carton a second chance to work for FAN. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison in Manhattan in April 2019 for his role in a $ 5.6 million ticket fraud scheme. Further, he suffers from Tourette syndrome and was previously involved with charity efforts to address the disease. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.