Why is Jungle Raja Popular in India?

Jungle Raja is an online casino that was established in 2020 in Cyprus. It is owned jointly by Jalexus Ltd. and Seven Digital Solutions N.V. Despite being around for just about three years, the casino has gained huge popularity across India. It is legal and safe for players in this country to try various games there. Saanvi Kumar – one of the experts of IndiaCasinoClub – has dug deep to determine why the casino is so popular in India and compiled the following reasons:

It Focuses on Indian Players

Most offshore casinos make features and offers for several regions and do not customise them for specific clientele. This is not the case with Jungle Raja. The website is focused on the Indian market right from Jungle Raja Casino login page with features and offers that connect with these customers.

First, the platform offers a welcome bonus and accepts payments in the local currency. It haas also customised its site to look like the Indian wilderness, in line with its name. Everything else, from customer service to games, has been tweaked to appeal to the Indian market. This has been the greatest pull that has made the casino popular across the country.

Players in the country do not need to use a VPN to access the platform and there are no restrictions on which bonuses or game titles they can try. It is truly an Indian casino, with the interests of Indian players taking priority.

Generous Bonuses

A bonus allows you to increase your potential earnings without using more of your money. Apart from having fun, many Indian players also look for ways to maximise their winnings. Jungle Raja Casino makes this possible through various bonuses for new and existing players.

New players at the casino get a welcome bonus that is usually a no-deposit promotion and a cash bonus. The amount may vary from time to time, but it is usually in the range of Rs. 500 for the no-deposit bonus and up to Rs. 10 for the welcome bonus. Besides, the casino offers reload bonuses connected to the first deposit promotion to increase the player’s earnings.

Existing players also get a variety of bonuses, including a deposit bonus, free spins, tournaments and free bets. Indians love the casino for its generous offers across the board, giving players the chance to make a considerable amount with every promotion.

A Huge Collection of Games

The quality of a casino is partly determined by the number of games it offers its players. Jungle Raja has excelled in this area. It offers hundreds of games across all major categories, including slots, table games, keno, craps, scratch cards, bingo, poker and the live casino. It even offers Indian favourites such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar Live.

Slots make up the largest number of games on the platforms. Players enjoy everything from the classic fruity titles to modern multiple-payline games and jackpots. The table games section has several titles for blackjack, baccarat and roulette. Jungle Raja allows players to try all these games for free, where they enjoy all the features but cannot withdraw their winnings.

Finally, the live casino games enable Indians to enjoy the feel of a land-based casino from their devices. Here, they get to play such games as blackjack, baccarat, live poker and roulette dealt by a human croupier. There are also game shows in this category.

Dedicated Apps and a Responsive Mobile Gaming

Over 60 percent of Indians play casino games on their mobile devices. Therefore, any platform that is serious about delivering quality services must focus on the mobile platform. This casino has a mobile-first mindset where all the games and features of the main site are available on the mobile platform.

The mobile casino is responsive and works well with small screens. However, it still retains the feel and themes of the main casino. So, players who would like to switch from the desktop platform to their mobile devices do not lose some games.

This casino also has dedicated apps for Android and iOS platforms. Players who love games after every while can install the app on their devices and enjoy the games on the go. These apps are lightweight and do not take lots of resources from mobile devices.

Quality Customer Service

It is important to check the quality of customer service before joining an online casino. Good customer service ensures that all complaints and issues are sorted on time and effectively. Most Indian casino players are keen on picking a casino that offers quality customer service in a language that they can understand.

Jungle Raja understands the communication barrier as most Indians love using their native Hindi as opposed to English. For that reason, the casino has Hindi-speaking customer representatives. Players choose whether to speak to an English or Hindi representative in the live chat feature and proceed to explain their issues.

The service is available around the clock. Besides, the customer care representatives are articulate, customer-friendly and willing to assist in all ways. This has made gaming on the platform easy and smooth for Indians.

Its Commitment to Responsible Gaming

Most people have a problem managing their gambling behaviour. They seek ways to control their casino spending to ensure that they do not affect other financial responsibilities. Many Indian players have praised Jungle Raja for its extensive responsible gaming features that give players the power to control their money usage.

Players can limit the amount of cash they can deposit during a particular period. They can also exclude themselves from promotions or from playing all together for a given period. If they are not able to keep their compulsive gambling in check, the casino offers them the opportunity to close their accounts.

Jungle Raja ticks all the boxes that relate to good casino service. It has focused on the Indian market and customised its offers to match the needs of its users. As a result, it is recommended by many gamblers in the country.