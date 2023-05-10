Why Mamata banned The Kerala Story in Bengal, Here’s Full Reason

We are sharing with you the controversial movie (The Kerala Story) and the new controversy that the movie has initiated in West Bengal. The news is that the movie has been officially banned by West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee in the state. The news has prompted different reactions from people all over the country. The controversy is gaining huge attention and people are commenting upon it through social media platforms.

The movie is facing protests in many states since the trailer of the movie has been aired. The West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee is of the opinion that this has been done to maintain peace in the state. We are before you with all the information in context to this news. So be with us till the end to know about this recent news of the ban on the movie and what the movie is depicting to the audience. Be with us.

Why Mamata banned The Kerala Story in Bengal

The news of banning the controversial movie The Kerala Story in West Bengal is surfacing before us. The news has started a debate in the country and some are criticising the West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee for the decision as highlighting that CM is closing her eyes to reality and does not want the people to witness bitter realities prevailing in the society so that they be alert and knowledgeful. On the other hand, Bengal CM is defending herself bt targeting the movie as the portrayal of a distorted storyline and targeting a community.

The decision of the Bengal CM is now invited much criticism as BJP reacted sharply to it as an unfortunate decision just to ensure a vote bank. Twitter is full of reactions against the Bengal CM as she did not want the women of West Bengal to know about the realities of love jihad which has become a monster trap in the country and how the girls are influenced and become ISIS agents. For our viewers we are sharing that movie is about how Islamists trap Hindu girls into Love Jihad and later send them to become ISIS terrorists. The movie is based on a real story and is directed by Sudipto Sen.

No doubt that the movie was amidst controversy since the trailer has been released as the movie has been the subject of fierce online debate and criticism with strong objections raised by many political leaders who have termed it to be a poorly made propaganda film. However, West Bengal has become the first to take the hard step against the movie. But as we live in a democratic country, its people are the decision-makers and of the opinion what they draw from a movie. Stay tuned with us………