Why Rubika Liyaquat Quits ABP News? Senior TV Anchor Rubika Liyaquat Resigned Reason

Why Rubika Liyaquat Quits ABP News?

If sources are to be believed, she is now planning to step into the world of entrepreneurship. Some industry sources have told e4m that Liyaquat has taken this decision since she was not given a salary raise. Sources also say that Liyaquat has got a big offer from a newly launched Hindi news channel. However, this channel is not doing well at the moment. She was associated with ‘ABP News’ since 2018. Hailing from Udaipur, Liyaquat completed her graduation from Mumbai University, she also holds a degree in Mass Communication. Liyaquat began her career with ‘Live India’.

She was associated with 'Live India' from June 2007 to September 2008. In 2008, she joined 'News24'. She has also served a stint at 'Zee News' and was associated with the network before joining ABP News.