Why TikTok is Banned in Nepal? Is TikTok Permanently Banned in Nepal? Check Reason

Nepal’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology (Ms. Rekha) announced on November 13 that the Government had decided to prohibit TikTok, a social media platform developed by the ByteDance company, due to the alleged disruption of social harmony and its effect on the familial and social fabric of the country. Ms. Rekha Sharma further stated that TikTok would be subject to a permanent ban due to the existence of “objectionable content” and its potential to disrupt social harmony.

Why TikTok is Banned in Nepal?

