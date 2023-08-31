Why Was Aba Hagan Arrested? The US-based Ghanaian Aba Hagan Charges Explained!

In this article, we are going to talk about Aba Hagan. Rumors are coming that Aba Hagan was arrested. His arrest news left the whole community in shock. The moment his arrest news was uploaded on the internet and it’s gone viral. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. Aba Hagan is a very well-known personality. Here in this article, we will talk about the recent viral news. Readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to the sources, a very well-known person named identify as Aba Hagan was arrested. He is facing several legal charges. Aba Hagan is a US-based Ghanaian woman who was arrested. The woman was arrested for inserting ginger in her son’s anus. Currently, this news made the headlines and circulating all around the internet. The 40-year-old Ghanaian woman was arrested on Thursday. The officers caught the woman from the Rachel Road apartment at around 8 p.m. The police found Aba’s son whose condition was too critical.

\Why Was Aba Hagan Arrested?

The woman denied her crime she said ” he has fought in school and therefore I punished him”. After, the investigation it was found that a woman placed a piece of ginger into the boy’s anus. As per Daniel Roberts’s statement,” I asked why she did this, and she replied that this is a common punishment in her home. Another person said, that such a method are used in Africa to punish kid but it was an intolerant practice in America. The woman was unaware of this. The boy’s condition was too critical. He was rushed to Manchester Memorial Hospital where his treatment is ongoing. More information is mentioned below.

If you are searching why the woman was arrested let us tell you that she is a 40-year-old mother of a boy. The woman was arrested in the United States. Her name is in the social media headlines and her name is highlighted. The woman was arrested on Thursday and facing legal charges. The woman used ginger as a form of corporal punishment among some Ghanaian families by inserting it into the anus of the boy. This news reminds us the health safety. Now, the woman is under police custody.