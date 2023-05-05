Why Was Amouranth Banned From Twitch? Streamer Kicked Out for the 6th Time

The breaking news is coming that a very well-known Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Amouranth Siragusa banned for the sixth time in her streaming career. Recently, her news is going viral and getting a lot of attention. This news is a huge controversy. She is a famous Twitch seamer. She is known for her ventures and controversial hot tub streams. Her on every social media platform for her recently banned news. People are shocked after hearing about her temporary ban from Twitch. People have many quarries regarding this news. Why was she banned from Twitch? If you want to know complete information in detail so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

Kaitlyn Siragusa is an American internet celebrity and a streamer. Further, she is known as Amouranth. She is a very famous internet star. She is also known as American ASMR Twitch live streams. She was born on December 2, 1993. Recently, she is 29 years old. She is from Houston, Texas, U.S. According to the sources, She is a Twitch Steamer, model, and YouTuber. Her Twitch channel name is Amouranth. She made her account on Twitch in 2016. She has 6.4 million followers on Twitch. She is the most popular female Twitch streamer. She is basically known for her ASMR, dancing, and hot tub content.

Why Was Amouranth Banned From Twitch?

Her YouTube channel name is Amouranth. She has 978,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel. She also got 126 million views on her Youtube channel. Recently, her news is on every social media headline. Currently, she is challenged with a female Twitch steamer Adriana Chechik for a boxing match. Amouranth bout happened in Madrid on July 1. It was still unknown or unconfirmed whether the fight is with Chechik or a genuine disagreement. Her news is making a big controversy.

If we talk about her ban news from Twitch. She is banned from Twitch. She has almost 6.4 million subscribers on her channel. She has one of the most followed content creators on the Twitch platform. This time her ASMR and hot tub videos are making controversy on Twitch. Her videos are making a negative reputation. She is also criticized for pornography. Her niche is gaming streams. This time Twitch community announced the ban few hot tub steamers because of making nudity. Her recent ban from Twitch makes her fans in shock. Her fans are showing a reaction after banning Amouranth from Twitch. Her fans are searching for him on other social media platforms. She is banned from Twitch because she is not following the rules or guidelines of the community. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update it on the same site.