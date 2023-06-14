Why Was Andrew Tate’s House Arrested? Romanian Authorities Change Human Trafficking Charge

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, the controversial influencers under investigation by Romanian prosecutors, now face upgraded charges of human trafficking that may result in their house arrest being extended. Initially accused of separate counts of trafficking, the brothers were arrested in December 2022 following a raid on their opulent mansion after allegations of human trafficking and rape surfaced. However, a development in the case led to Tate and Tristan’s release from custody and being placed under house arrest. The Bucharest Court of Appeal overturned the decision to deny them bail, allowing them to await further legal proceedings from the comfort of their residence. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Tate and Tristan received a summons at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) on June 13. The Romanian prosecutors, entrusted with the task of examining the duo’s alleged involvement in human trafficking, explained that they had decided to shift the investigation’s direction from examining individual instances of trafficking to a more comprehensive charge of “human trafficking in continued form.” This adjustment reflects the heightened gravity of the crime being pursued.

Why Was Andrew Tate’s House Arrested?

Tate and Tristan have been under house arrest ever since their release from a Romanian prison. Recently, their period of house arrest was extended by an additional 30 days, until June 30. There were concerns that if the charges “broadened” by the Romanian prosecutors were proven to be true, their house arrest could be extended once again. In a more severe scenario, they could potentially face imprisonment for up to 10 years if convicted of adult trafficking under Romanian laws. Despite the serious charges brought against them, Tate and Tristan have vehemently denied all the allegations of human trafficking, rape, and se*ual exploitation.

Tate alleged that DIICOT had reorganized and modified all the allegations, presenting them in a manner that greatly favored him due to the lack of evidence. He mentioned that this was done as a necessity to charge him with a weak case, emphasizing that dropping the charges at this point would result in public outcry. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.