Why Was Annika Olson Arrested? Woman Arrested For Buying Flowers Charges Explained!

The breaking news is coming from Florida that a woman was arrested after a huge argument between cops and the Florida woman. The woman’s name is Annika Olson. She was arrested for buying flowers. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and became a new topic on the internet for discussion. People hugely searching for the recent viral news. Netizens hit the search engine regarding Annika Olson and what actually happened to her. Why she was arrested? In this article, we will give you complete information about Annika Olson who was recently arrested for buying Flowers. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, a young woman from Southwest Florida was arrested for giving money to the flower vendor. The video has also gone viral on the internet and surfaced on the social media platform. As per the woman’s reports “I was trying to give money to the street vendor Norma Garcia”. Further, she said” I was driving and suddenly I looked at the roadside at a vendor selling flowers. I pulled over and gave him some money. But I don’t know what cops arrested me. The incident happened on August 16, 2023. Scroll down that page to know more.

Why Was Annika Olson Arrested?

Further, the viral video shows that the woman was yelling at saying that I was just trying to give her $20. The video was shot by another person who took the video on various social media platforms. The video was first shared on Tik Tok where the viral video got millions of views and raised many questions. After, the investigation it is found that the cops arrived from arresting a Nicaraguan national. The person was selling flowers in a “prohibited area,” but the woman interfered with the cop’s investigation which caused her arrest. More information is mentioned below.

As per the sources, the cops came to arrest to flower vendor but the woman was supporting the flower vendor and refused the instruction of the officers. The officers asked the woman to proceed with her car however she refused to move and started yelling at the officers. After this incident, the woman was charged with “interfering with the police investigation.” The flower vendor’s identification was also revealed on the internet. The flower vendor’s name is Norma Garcia. The woman did not that the cops were arresting the flower vendor when she was giving money to the flower vendor. The woman is now released after her statement.