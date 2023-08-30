Why Was Arik Gilbert Arrested? Explaining Arik Gilbert’s Arrest in Nebraska

Arik Gilbert is a very famous American football player. Rumors are coming that Arik Gilbert was arrested. The player is facing legal charges. The moment his arrest news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy. His fans are shocked after hearing his arrest news. There are many questions that have been raised after the arrest of Nebraska Player Arik Gilbert arrested, why was Arik Gilbert arrested? What did Arik Gilbert do? Recently, the news has gone viral over the internet, and with that entire world got to know about the viral news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, go through the page and read the full article.

According to the sources, rumors are coming that a very well-known player Arik Gilbert was arrested. His fans want to know what was his cause of arrest. What crime did he commit? People have many quarries regarding this news. Before talking about his arrest news let’s first take a look at his profile. Arik Gilbert is an American football tight end for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The player was born on February 22, 2002. Not only this, Arik also played for the LSU Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs. Keep reading.

Why Was Arik Gilbert Arrested?

Let’s take a look at his dedication. Arik completed his high school graduation in Mariette High School. This school is situated in Marietta, Georgia. He faced many problems during his struggle times and he was also chosen for the Gatorade Football Player of the Year. He began his career at a young age. He was ranked among the top players in his class. Got his popularity in his school. He has immense skills in football and plays with his power. He gained a huge popularity. Currently, his name is on the top of the social media headlines due to his arrest news.

As per the sources, the player, who shifted from Georgia and was awaiting a ruling on his eligibility from the NCAA, was arrested on suspicion of burglary. The player was arrested early Tuesday after police received a report of a store break-in. The officers received a call and arrived at a store where they found a glass door broken with large cement chunks from the parking lot. The officer watched the player walking toward the exit carrying a bag. The plater was arrested on a burglary charge. Currently, he is in police custody and facing legal charges.