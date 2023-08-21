Why Was Asad Umar Arrested? Former Secretary General of Imran Khan’s Party Asad Umar Charges

Rumors are coming that the Pakistani politician Asad Umar is arrested. As per the sources, former secretary general of Imran Khan’s party Asad Umar was arrested in the Cipher case. This news is gone on the web and creating a huge controversy. His arrest news is made various questions against him. Basically, he is arrested in the Cipher case. His arrested news is shared by the ARY News on Sunday. This news is at the top of the social media headlines. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it went viral. If you are interested to know the complete information, go through the page and learn the full article. Let’s discuss it in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that Asad Umar is arrested in the alleged cipher probe case. Reportedly, the cipher case against Khan became after his principal secretary Azam Khan. before talking about his arrest news let’s first look at his profile. Asad Umar a very well-known Pakistani politician. He was born on September 8, 1961. He was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan till January 2023. Previously, he also served as Chairman House Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue. He is the youngest of six brothers and one sister in his family. He grew up in Rawalpindi.

Why Was Asad Umar Arrested?

He also world at HSBC Pakistan for almost 7 months. He worked at HSBC after graduation. Further, in 2004, he became e the president and CEO of Engro Corporation. He also works as the Focal Person for Supervision and coordination among Government Agencies for All Mega Projets in Karachi. Moreover, on December 25, 2021, Imran Khan also appointed Asad Khan as PTI secretary-general. After, condemning the attacks on May 9, Asad Umar resigned from his party position. Despite his political career, his name is on the news channel headlines due to his arrest news.

As per the sources, Asad Umar was taken into police custody from Islamabad. He is arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into cipher which PTI alleges. He is arrested after the arrest of senior party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. They both were arrested after an investigation. His arrest news was confirmed by PTI. He was arrested from his residence. The cipher case is very serious for the Pakitan and Pakistan politicians. The investigation is still ongoing for cipher cases against many politicians.