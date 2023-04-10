Why Was Ashley Morrison Commit Suicide? Kitten Rescuer Ashley Morrison Passed Away

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Ashley Morrison has passed away recently. She was the Youngest Old Cat Lady and a very famous kitten rescuer who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are searching for Ashley Morrison’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ashley Morrison was a very famous lady who started dog fostering in the Los Angeles region in 2011. She had not owned a cat since she was a young child, and the truth is told, she was a little afraid of cats. She restarted to prefer dogs as a pet as a result. She began helping at PAWS the local animal shelter after completing her schooling. She and her mom, the youngest old cat grandma, have dedicated their lives to protecting and rehoming hundreds of cats. She was a very kind lady who will be always missed by her close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Ashley Morrison Commit Suicide?

Ashley Morrison is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on 6 April 2023, Thursday. Her unexpected demise news has been confirmed by her cousin and friends on social media. Her passing news left many people in shock and pain and now many people must be very curious to know about her cause of death. Reportedly, her cause of death was suicide. She suicide as a result of her trouble with mental health problems. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Morrison completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2016 with a media and communications major. She was very famous and she has 235K followers on her Instagram page where she shared her cat-rescuing journey. Since her passing news came on the internet, many people are in shock. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.