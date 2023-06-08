Why Was Blueface Arrested? Blueface Arrested in Court for Las Vegas Robbery

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Rapper Blueface was arrested in court and taken into police custody for allegedly taking part in a Las Vegas robbery on Wednesday, June 7. ‘The Holy Moly’ hitmaker, 26, was “taken into police custody” and “charged with a felony” during the initial trial for his charges related to attempted murder, as reported by TMZ. The Los Angeles native was arrested in November as part of an attempted murder investigation in Sin City related to a shooting that occurred in front of the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in October. In what appears to have been an undercover operation, the performer, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was apprehended outside of Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles.

Eyewitnesses saw six to eight officers making the arrest at the time while they were traveling in unregistered cars. Blueface's girlfriend Christian Rock was with him when he was arrested. "On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:40 p.m., LVMPD detectives arrested 25-year-old Johnathan Porter on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, in the 6300 block of Windy Road," said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a statement. Blueface would also be placed at the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, added the statement.

Why Was Blueface Arrested?

Blueface was previously arrested in California in November 2018 and charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle after firing at a gas station robber. In February 2019, he was also arrested for felony gun possession when police discovered a full, unlicensed handgun in his possession. Blueface is now expecting a child with Christian, who is 24 weeks pregnant. The couple, who have been dating since 2020, appeared to have a tumultuous relationship when Christian accused Blueface of cheating during an Instagram live.

She tweeted to break up with him after he posted a video with another woman in October 2022.