Why Was BOOSIE BADAZZ Arrested? American Rapper Boosie Badazz Charges!

Nowadays, a name is on every social media. A well-known American rapper was arrested. The police arrest his gun. This he in every social media not for good reasons but for some bad reasons. He said bad something bad to the police when his gun was arrested by police. He is a famous American rapper Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr. This is his real name and his stage name is Boosie BadAzz. His news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. After, this people are sharing mixed comments. If you want to know the complete information about this news so read the full article till the end.

According to the sources, a well-known American rapper Boosie Badazz tells police to ” Suck my dick”. He said this after the arresting his gun by San Diego police. Further, on Saturday he was taken to San Diego County Jail. He has claimed a total of four charges. On the arresting day, he was caught with many weapons and firearms. These all things were in a vehicle. He was the owner of these things. The San Diego Police arrested Boosie Badazz with his weapons.

Why Was BOOSIE BADAZZ Arrested?

As per reports, Boosie Badazz was shooting a music video on that. He making a music video with a local rapper. He was arrested when he was filming with a local rapper. The local rapper and Boosie Badazz collaborated together on a song named ” How you wanna play it? Further, on Saturday night at his stage event, he used bad words. Even, though he was released from San Diego County Jail. He is a 40 years old American rapper. On Saturday he told to his fans to chant”Fuck San Diego police,” Even he showed his middle finger by saying that to the police.

Further, not only this he even starts screaming on the mic by saying that ” Suck my dick you bitches”. He did all of this because the San Diego police arrested him for carrying weapons. According to the sources, he was found with a bag of weed in 2022. Even he screamed at police in 2022 when he was pulled over. His anger is high with the police. When the police handcuff him he starts to explain that I’m innocent. I just cannot, bro. I am right. He even used bad words when police handcuff him. He also said I spit on every hospital nurse. I will see you all when I come from jail.