Why Was Brown Students Arrested? 41 Students Arrested During Brown University Protest

A total of 41 students were arrested during a sit-in protest at University Hall at Brown University. The arraignment for the 41 Brown University students arrested during the sit-in protest is scheduled for 9 January 2024.

According to the reports, 41 students of Brown University were arrested during a sit-in-protest and the arraignment is set for 9 January 2024. These students were arrested by University security and Providence police. It is also reported that they were released later on the same day of their arrest.

Why Was Brown Students Arrested?

Reportedly, the students were arrested for trespassing and they are awaiting a court date. The university also dropped charges against 20 students arrested after a sit-in over the war in Gaza. The deputies also made their involvement in this incident and it is said that the investigation is ongoing. All 41 students were arrested while participating in a sit-in protest at the University Hall because they were demanding the school divest from companies facilitating the conflict between Israel and Hamas. University security and Providence police arrived at University Hall and arrested all 41 participants at about 05:00 pm and they will be arraigned on 9 January 2024.

Students focused on supporting the 2020 report of the Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Practices (ACCRIP) at Brown University, which included companies. Following the arrest, the university has issued a press release addressing the disruption to secure buildings in response to the arrests. At present, the details of the arrested students are not revealed even their names are not shared. However, it is coming out that Kate, one of the arrested students highlighted the personal motivation behind the protest.