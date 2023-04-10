Why Was Bryan Slaton Arrested? What Happened to Him? Where Is He Now? Charges Explained!

Recently Bryan Slaton’s name has come on the internet and now his name is trending on social media platforms due to his arrest news. Since the arrest news came on the social media platforms lots of people are curious to know about him and whether his arrest news is true or not. Bryan Slaton is a very well-known Texas State Representative whose arrest news left many people in shock. His arrest news left many questions in people’s minds and people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Bryan Slaton is a Texas State Representative who served his first term in the Texas House of Representatives in 2021. He has represented District 2, which includes Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties, Hunt as well as parts of Kaufman and Rains counties. He is very popular for his conservative political views and has been a vocal supporter of Second Amendment rights, pro-life policies, and limited government. Since his arrest news went out on social media, people are keen to know if it is real or not.

Why Was Bryan Slaton Arrested?

According to the report, it is confirmed that he is not arrested but still the reason for his absence has yet to be declared. The rumours of his arrest started after he was absent from the budget debate but no official news website has converted this news. On 6 April 2023, a Republican state representative Bryan was notably absent from the debate based on budget. He represents Royse City in North Texas and is famous and known to be the most active legislative troll.

As we already mentioned that he is not arrested but his absent at the time the budget became public. As far as we know, Slaton's absence is notable as he is a controversial figure named The Cockroach in Texas Monthly's 2021 Best and Worst Legislators issue for his tendency to "muck things up in Austin. Now he is avoiding media and public attention as he doesn't want to disclose any information regarding his current issues.