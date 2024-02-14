Why Was Bryn Forbes Arrested? Former NBA Player Bryn Forbes Arrested on Family Violence

Reportedly, Bryn Forbes has been arrested recently and many questions have been raised related to his legal situation. He is an American professional basketball player whose name is making headlines because of his arrest. His gameplay performances are amazing which won the hearts of many and he has a large number of fans worldwide. His arrest news is creating a great buzz and it is gathering the attention of people and netizens. Several queries have been raised related to his arrest topic, so we made an article and shared all the details related to his arrest and also talked about himself briefly.

According to the reports, Bryn Forbes was arrested recently in San Antonio on a felony charge of assaulting a family member. Presently, he is in jail on a felony charge of assaulting a fami.y member. His arrest took place at the Waterwalk at The Rim Apartments in San Antonio, Texas and he allegedly hit the mother of a family member of his children while she was sleeping. He went to the apartment of the woman with whom he had children. After banging on her window while she was sleeping, an argument started when she opened the door.

Why Was Bryn Forbes Arrested?

Why Was Bryn Forbes Arrested?

Police records state that Brian allegedly hit and strangled the woman, who managed to escape and sought help and that he was in a relationship with her for the last 13 years. This is the second time Forbes has faced legal trouble, with a previous family violence charge from a year ago being dismissed after completing a pre-trial diversion program. He has been arrested amid allegations of an attack on a family member. The incident unfolded during a disturbance at his ex-partner's apartment, in which Forbes was accused of physically assaulting and strangling her.

