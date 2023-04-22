Why Was Burna Bandz Arrested Again? Rapper Sentenced To 4 Years Charges Explained!

A well-known and famous band artist was arrested Again. In the country, Crime is rapidly increasing. Moreover, Murder cases also rising in huge quantities. After, watching murder cases, people are getting depressed. Not only this even local people, but also popular personalities are becoming victims of such crimes. Police are doing work and trying to catch criminals. In this article, we are talking about a well-known artist Burna Bandz. Is Burna Bandz arrested again? why police arrest him? There are many questions that are raised after this news come. If you want to know about Burna Bandz’s arrest news, so continue with this page till the end. let’s read in detail.

Burna Bandz is a well-known Canadian band Artist. He has a total of 22 music videos. Some of his popular songs such as “Can’t Guard Him, A to B, Bet, Win and Seasick”. According to the reports, he is part of the latest crop of rappers taking over Toronto. He is been part of the local rap collective and independent label top movement since he was 16. In 2019, Bandz released his debut mixtape, Compact Burna, Followed by North Boy Layer that year. Moreover, he returned in 2020 with Don’t Play With Fire, Bandz Can’t Fold, and Bandz Can’t Fold Pt. II.

Why Was Burna Bandz Arrested Again?

According to the reports, A rapper was murdered in downtown Toronto. Suspects, who were murdered are identified by officials. Meanwhile, 4 out of 1o were caught by police. The police department is claiming that those 4 suspects were either fired handguns or brandished in the direction of Highway 401 at the time of the memorial for Dimarjio Jenkins. So, for those who don’t know what actually they did, a famous rapper was deceased in downtown Toronto. This horrific incident act happened last month. Last month, this murder news gained a lot of attention on the web. After the identified suspects by the police department, his fans are feeling relaxed.

The suspects, who were identified by the police department, their name also identified as 24-year-old Gaddiell Ledinek and 20-year-old Traeguan Mahoney. They both are in police custody. Further, they are facing firearms charges. Both suspects are in the rapping industry. They both work with the northwest community of Toronto. According to the reports, the warrants have been also released for 2 other. The warrants have been released for those 2 others named 18-year-old Javontae Johnson, and 24-year-old Burke Whittaker. Still, police are working to find remained suspects. If we get any other information about this news, we will post it on the same site.