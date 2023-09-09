Why Was Chandrababu Naidu’s Arrested? TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Arrested in A.P. Skill

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP chief were arrested today on charges of corruption and were remanded to the state-run Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation. The company was set up under the TDP regime to provide skill education to young people. N Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following a high-profile case in which he was accused of corruption of Rs. 317 crore from the state Skill Development Corporation (SDSC) during his tenure as Chief Minister. Earlier this morning, Naidu and the TDP chief were taken into custody by officials of the CID after a dramatic incident that took place after midnight. Read the entire article for more information on this scam.

The police reached the function hall in the middle of the night and served the arrest warrant to Naidu, but he refused to be taken into custody. The TDP chief’s supporters blocked the cops from taking him into custody. There was a minor scuffle between cops and Naidu’s supporters. The TDP leader claimed that cops don’t have any evidence. During the scuffle, TDP supporters asked questions to cops and the cops told them that they had all the evidence. The remand report has everything. Keep scrolling and read the entire article so that you don’t miss a single detail related to him.

Why Was Chandrababu Naidu’s Arrested?

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy and cheating, and of the Indian Public Procurement Act (IPPA) under section 465. Following his arrest, Mr. Naidu posted on his official X accounts that “no power in the world can prevent me from serving the people of Telugu nation”. The former Chief Minister’s arrest comes a few days after he said that he would be arrested shortly. Speaking to media persons at a public meeting held in Anantapur District, a senior official of the State CID said that Mr Naidu is the main accused in the alleged fraud case. Continue to read the whole article.

The investigation showed that Mr Naidu was the “principal conspirator” and “active leader” of the transfer of state funds to private companies through shell companies, the official said. The state BJP has strongly reacted to the arrest of the TDP leader. State BJP spokesperson Daggubati Purandeswari said, “The police should have taken proper action instead of arresting him without informing us.” Stay tuned to our site for the latest news updates daily.