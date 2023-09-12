Why Was Corey Harrison Arrested? ‘Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison Arrested for DUI

You might have noticed that “Pawn Stars” cast member Corey Harrison is in the news on social media. It is being told that he was arrested for drunk driving. After which this news quickly went viral on the internet and attracted a lot of people’s attention. But now people are very curious to know whether Corey Harrison is back or not. Keeping such things in mind, we have brought you all the information about Corey Harrison. So without any delay, let’s start today’s article and learn about the situation of Corey Harrison.

According to the current reports, as you all know Corey Harrison was arrested. The issue behind the arrest was that Corey Harrison was driving his white Ford F250 pickup under the influence, but this did not end there, he was also accused of breaking the lane and driving his car in the bike lane. In their statement, police said that when they pulled over and made contact with Corey, he “smelled like alcohol and even his eyes were red. He was also ordered to drive while under the influence.” Due to this, the truck was sometimes being pulled to the right.

Why Was Corey Harrison Arrested?

But after his arrest, Corey says he had one drink seven hours earlier during the flight back from Minnesota. When Corey Harrison began field sobriety testing they asked him to provide a blood or breath sample. When the police arrested Corey after his incident, Corey said that both the respirators at the place of arrest and in the jail were out of order. Amidst all this, Corey tells his lawyer about the incident and the officer informs him that they will get a search warrant for his blood. It has been decided in the outlet that if Corey refuses the test, his driver’s license will be canceled due to which he may have to face many problems. But Corey agrees and decides to take a blood test.

The results of Corey’s blood sample have not yet been released. According to police reports, due to the case registered against him for driving under the influence of DUI, his reports clearly stated that he would have to spend eight hours in jail. But everyone’s question was whether he had returned now or not. Let us tell you that Corey’s sentence has been completed and he has returned to his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned with us for more latest updates.