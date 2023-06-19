Why Was Daniel Ellsberg Arrested? Vietnam War Leaked Pentagon Documents

Recently the Daniel Ellsberg name has come on the internet and currently, it’s trending on the social media platforms due to his arrest news. Now lots of people are curious to know the reason behind his arrest. As per the report, a very reputable American economist Daniel Ellsberg had been arrested a long time ago in 1973. He was charged with leaking the Pentagon Papers. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. This led to a huge controversy. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Daniel Ellsberg passed away on 16 June 2023 when he was 92 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by his family. He was also a military analyst for the United States. As we already mentioned that Daniel Ellsberg was arrested as he leaked the “Pentagon Papers” about the Vietnam War. He was cased in 1971 because he released a study of the Pentagon in the newspapers. The incident got recorded in history. People are curious to know more about the details of his arrest. Has he been released? Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Daniel Ellsberg Arrested?

Reportedly, Daniel was detention for leaking the Pentagon study in a newspaper also known as Pentagon Papers. His son, Robert Ellsberg revealed disclosed Daniel Ellsberg’s death. He was charged with theft and conspiracy charges. This gives in people a sentence of 115 years. This way, a person can no way come out of jail alive. On the basis of the sources, he was said to be having arrested on the basis of unlawful proof, and governmental misconduct. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, all the charges against Daniel Ellsberg were dismissed by Judge William Matthew Byrne. He took the decision to leak the Pentagon Papers after he was disillusioned by the government’s misleading statements about war. He was very tense and in trouble after the loss of his life. He contributed to Pentagon papers in 1967. The whole controversy began when he leaked Pentagon papers in 1971. The papers were further allowed the resumption of publication on 30t June 1971. Later, charges against Daniel Ellsberg were dismissed by the court. Here we have shared all the information about the news, so please read the complete article.