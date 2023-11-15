Why Was Donna Adelson Arrested? Killer’s Mother Accused in Murder Plot Explained!

There is a piece of news coming out that Donna Adelson has been detained and the news of her arrest is attracting a lot of attention on the internet platform. She is the matriarch of the Adelson family, who have now been arrested in connection with the 2014 murder of law professor Daniel Markell. The news of her arrest is spreading rapidly in social media trends but some sources claim that it is fake and she has not been arrested. This caused a stir on the internet, so we created an article and shared every detail about her arrest or anything related to it.

Let us tell you that Donna was arrested at Miami International Airport and it was officially shared on the internet. Her arrest follows the recent conviction of his son, Charlie Adelson, in connection with a murder-for-hire plot in 2014. Her son is a Broward periodontist and was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill a law professor at Florida State University, Daniel Markell. Her arrest was based on an out-of-county warrant, and specific charges against her have not been disclosed by authorities. There are many more details left to share about her arrest and herself, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Why Was Donna Adelson Arrested?

Donna Sue Adelson is a 73-year-old woman whose name has been in the news since her arrest. She became the central figure in a shocking criminal case. She is the head of a family renowned for practicing dentistry in South Florida. Recently, she was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of law professor Daniel Markel, making her the second member of the family and the fifth person overall to face legal consequences for their alleged involvement in the crime. She is linked to the murder conspiracy that came to light in 2014, now her arrest has brought a new twist to the case. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.

According to reports, the FBI and detectives linked Charlie's then-girlfriend, Katherine "Katie" Magbanua, to the convicted killers, identified as Sigfredo "Tato" Garcia and Luis "Tato" Rivera. Donna's arrest comes just a week after a jury convicted her son of paying for the murder of his former brother-in-law, prominent law professor Dan Markel of Florida State University.