Why Was Draymond Green Arrested? The Truth Behind the Viral Video Explained

A viral video falsely claimed that Draymond Green, the prominent forward of the Golden State Warriors, was arrested for assaulting a bartender who disrespected his friend and rival, LeBron James, This misleading video was circulated on X(formerly Twitter) by a parody account named “@TheHoopCentrol”. It depicted a man being handcuffed by the police outside a bar but did not reveal the person’s identity. The caption erroneously stated: “Breaking: Draymond Green arrested after backhanding a bartender for disrespecting LeBron James”. Let’s continue to read the whole article carefully for not to miss a single piece of information related to Draymond Green.

Draymond Jamal Green was born on March 4, 1990, in Saginaw, Michigan, U.S. He was an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He played primarily at the power forward position, is a four-time NBA champion, a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time member of the All-NBA Team, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Considered one of the greatest defensive players in the league, he is an eight-time All-defensive Team, 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and led the league in steals. He was a runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times in his career. Scroll down to continue the reading of this article.

Why Was Draymond Green Arrested?

There is no essential to clarify that both the video and the accompanying report are entirely untrue, and multiple reliable sources have debunked them. The East Lansing Police Department confirmed that Draymond Green was not involved in any incident on Sunday, September 3, 2023. In reality, the video was from a different person’s arrest that occurred back in 2016. The parody account “@TheHoopCentral”, boasts over 1.2 million followers. As a result of violating X’s terms of service, the fake account has been suspended. Continue to read the whole article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

He received so much recognition for his leadership, passion, and versatility as a player. He is widely acknowledged as one of the league's premier defenders and playmakers. This viral video and fake report serve as a reminder of how social media can be a platform for spreading misinformation and damaging reputations. It underscores the importance of critical thinking and verification of sources for fans and followers when encountering information online. Always exercise caution and discernment before believing or sharing content.