Why Was Drew Drechsel Arrested? ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 11 Winner Charges

Drew Drechsel is currently getting a lot of attention on the internet sites. He won the prize and the title of ‘American Ninja Warrior’ in Season 11 and is an American gym owner. Now, there are questions arriving related to him such as where is now, the reason behind his arrest, and more. There are many people who are hitting the search engine to know more about him and showing their curiosity, so we made an article and shared the entire details related to this topic in it.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, he made the headlines in news channels in 2020 when his gruesome crimes were disclosed publicly. He was accused of wanting s8x with a minor in New Jersey and was also charged with sex offenses. Later, he was arrested and charged with involving in a case of s8x with a minor and inducing her into sending him sexually explicit images. This incident has been over two years since Drechsel was charged and now some more information is coming related to this matter. Swipe up and continue reading to know more about this topic.

Why Was Drew Drechsel Arrested?

He was charged with having s8x with a minor and it is said that he enticed and coerced the minor to Connecticut ‘to engage in illicit sexual conduct. This incident occurred between January 2015 to December 2016 when the minor was 14 years and he met after an event attended by many ‘American Ninja Warrior contestants. The complaint was filed in July 2015 and Drechsel did not deny the sexual activity but he also said that he did not know her age at the time. In 2022, he was in the federal prison in downtown Philadelphia and was waiting for his trial. The court has denied him bail multiple times and his legal team has been extending the trial date repeatedly. Currently, he is waiting for the final ruling of the court.

Let us know more about him, He was born on 6 January 1989 and he is currently 34 years old. He is a resident of Fairfield, Connecticut, United States. He is a gym owner for America and is most popular as the winner of the American Ninja Warrior. Now he is facing charges of s8xual offenses but it is still unknown where is he. We have shared all the available information about her above in this article.