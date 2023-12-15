Why Was Fiona Ryan Arrested? Arrested Charge Under Section 12 of Terrorism Act

Recently a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Fiona Ryan has been arrested. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. After hearing the news of Fiona Ryan’s arrest, people have started asking many questions like who is Fiona Ryan. What crime was Fiona Ryan arrested for and many other questions. We have collected every clear information related to the arrest of Fiona Ryan. Scroll up your screen and continue reading the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph a woman named Fiona Ryan was arrested. However, this news has garnered a lot of headlines on the internet and has also become a topic of discussion for the people. Before talking about the arrest of Fiona Ryan, let us tell you about Fiona Ryan. Fiona Ryan is a TikTok personality and a mother of three children. Although she has diversified her identity a lot on social media like TikTok, unfortunately, her name has also been added to a criminal list. A well-known TikTok personality has proved to be a criminal for the people.

Why Was Fiona Ryan Arrested?

After being branded as a criminal, she has been disgraced in a very bad way in the eyes of the people. According to the information, it has been learned that she has been arrested under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act as well as the Malicious Communications Act. If we were to know this whole matter more deeply, in the last few days, a video of her had been circulating on social media in which the audience found her supporting Hamas instead of singing controversially.

However, earlier this topic had become a matter of controversy for the people. But when the matter was later confirmed, it was found that the video made legally by Fiona Ryan was wrong and was provoking people. Due to her mistakes, the law has declared her a criminal and she will have to suffer the consequences. Strict action is still being taken on this matter, which indicates that this issue will continue for a long time.