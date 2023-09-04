Why Was Gabriel Guevara Arrested? Spanish Actor Gabriel Guevara arrested on $exual Assault Charge

The famous Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara who was well recognised for his roles in Amazon Prime’s “My Fault” and “Culpa”, was arrested at Venice Film Festival. He was set to receive a Best Young Actor honor given out by Filming Italy and had an active international warrant against him on charges of an alleged sexual assault in France. The arrest was made on September 2, a day before he was set to receive a “Best New Actor” award from Filming Italy, which was canceled in the wake of his arrest. Let’s continue to read the whole article carefully to not miss any details related to his case.

Gabriel Guevara Mourreau was a very popular Spanish-French actor and model, best known for his role as Cristian "Cris" Miralles Haro in Skam Espana, the Spanish adaptation of Skam, and as Nick Leister in the Prime Video original film "My Fault", based on the bestselling Wattpad novel series by Mercedes Ron. He was born on 6 February 2001 in Madrid, Spain, by his mother, Marlene Mourreau, a French vedette, model, actress, and television presenter, and his father, Michel Guevara, a Cuban dancer. Much like his parents, he was drawn towards artistic pursuits at an early age, participating in advertising campaigns and small acting roles as an extra, as well as undergoing formal dance training.

Why Was Gabriel Guevara Arrested?

He had arrived at the Lido, which he publicized in several Instagram posts. He was meant to receive an award called the Filming Italy prize on the sidelines of the festival, which has nothing to do with the fest itself. Guevara had an international warrant out on him for an alleged sexual assault in France. The arrest, which took place on the Lido on Saturday was originally reported by Venice daily La Nuova Venezia. The Venice court of appeals will now have to rule on Guevara's case before he can be extradited.

The actor is currently in protective custody. The exact charges against him are not known. The festival organizers said that the actor's award had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. An Italian court is expected to rule in the next few days on his surrender to French authorities. The precise nature of the allegation is still not known. The Venice Film Festival stated that he had not been invited to any of its events.