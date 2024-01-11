Why Was Gilbert Goons Arrested? PCSO: Self-proclaimed ‘Gilbert Goon’ Arrested

Good day, Today a news has come about the arrests of Gilbert Goons. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Arrests have been conducted in relation to a troubling assault and robbery occurrence that transpired in Gilbert last year. On January 9, the Gilbert Police disclosed that Christopher Fantastic, 18 years old, was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the incident, which occurred on August 18, 2023, in a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street. Accompanying Fantastic, Aris Arredondo, also 18, and two juveniles aged 16, have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, underscoring the severity of the offenses committed.

The arrests represent a vital measure in addressing safety apprehensions within the Gilbert community, conveying a resolute message that criminal activities will face prompt and decisive responses from law enforcement. The ongoing inquiry highlights the dedication of the Gilbert Police to rigorously seek justice in this particular case. It’s important to note that this investigation operates independently and distinctly from another ongoing examination in Queen Creek concerning the death of Preston Lord, underscoring the comprehensive approach authorities are taking in addressing diverse incidents within the region. The expression “Gilbert Goons” has emerged in correlation with a string of troubling episodes involving teenage violence in Gilbert, drawing increased focus from both law enforcement and the community.

Why Was Gilbert Goons Arrested?

The recent apprehension of 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic, reportedly tied to an assault and robbery event, aligned with the Gilbert Town Council’s resolution to form a subcommittee addressing teen violence. Gilbert Police Chief Michael Soelberg revealed that nine ongoing investigations are linked to teenage violence, revealing five incidents not previously reported to the police. Initially, the Gilbert Police did not officially link the incident on August 18 to the “Gilbert Goons” group. However, recent developments indicate an increasing emphasis on individuals self-identifying or having connections with this term.



Authorities, including the Arizona Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into those associated with or claiming affiliation with the “Gilbert Goons.” The investigation seeks to ascertain whether the group meets the criteria to be classified as a criminal street gang under Arizona law, underscoring the gravity with which law enforcement is addressing this potential threat to community safety. Advancements in the inquiry into assaults carried out by the “Gilbert Goons” group have resulted in arrests, exposing previously unaddressed violence.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Gilbert Police collaborated to apprehend three adults and two juveniles associated with attacks on high school students, as initially outlined in a December investigation by The Arizona Republic. Officials, including law enforcement and prosecutors, have affirmed that these arrests mark the initial phase, indicating the potential for additional individuals to be held responsible for their participation in the gang-related beatings. The arrests coincide with a string of video-documented assaults in southeast Valley communities linked to the “Gilbert Goons,” a group of affluent teenagers involved in violent activities for more than a year. While the recent apprehensions offer a significant development, there is apprehension among parents, students, and community activists that Goons members might have played a role in the fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek. As authorities strive to untangle the connections within this group, inquiries persist regarding the extent of their criminal engagements and potential legal consequences under Arizona law, underscoring the urgency and intricacy of ongoing investigations.