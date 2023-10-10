Why Was Gixxer Brah Arrested? Viral Video of Motorcyclist Over-Speeding Shocks Internet

Recently, a video was shared on the internet that featured Gixxer Brah and this video went viral in a short time period. This video is spreading like wildfire over the internet and continuously running in the trends of various social media platforms. He is an active social media user and well-known YouTuber. He has a large number of fans around the world and carries many followers on his social media pages. Many are hitting online to watch this viral video and to know more about himself, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

It is coming out that Gizzer Brah has been arrested for over speeding and this news is getting so much attention. He has more than 200k subscribers on his YouTube channel and his I-25 video garnered more than 80,000 views in just two days. If we talk bout this viral video, the motorcycle is not identified but it featured him. In this video, he was seen crossing I-25 in 20 minutes from Colorado Springs to Denver. Meanwhile, the speed of his motorcycle was over the limit and he was charged for over speeding. Some details remain to share, so scroll down to know more.

Why Was Gixxer Brah Arrested?

After coming out of this viral video, he was arrested for over speeding and it captured his illegal riding. He accelerates to over 170 mph and maneuvers through traffic, hopping on the shoulder and dividing lanes while avoiding oncoming cars. The maximum speed limit is 75 mph but he crossed and was arrested for his crime. This type of riding is illegal, prohibited, risky, and shouldn’t be done on open public roads. Because of this careless driving, he put his life in danger as well as everyone near the road. Swipe up this article to know more about himself.

He is a popular YouTuber and carries a massive amount of fans on his social media accounts. He has been getting attention over the last few days for a video in which he was overspeeding his vehicle. Recently, he was arrested and the investigation is ongoing but not much details has been revedl yet. Lots of people are shoing thier reaction to this viral video by commenting online and this video is also crossing a lareg number of views. Everyday, many videos wnet viral because of thier content. Our sources continue to gather more details. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.