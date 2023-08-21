Why Was Gunplay Arrested? Florida Rapper Charged With Battery and Child Abuse

Recently, a piece of news was shared that Gunply whose complete name is Richard Welton Morales Jr. was arrested and he was charged with Battery and child abuse. This news is making headlines on the news channels and continuously circulating on the top of the internet and social media sites. He is an American rapper and now his arrest news is raising various questions in people’s minds and many of his fans are hitting the search engine to know every single piece of information related to his arrest. Let us continue this article and know more about this incident and himself in this article.

As per the exclusive news and reports, he has been arrested on several charges and accused of pointing a rifle at his wife and their 6-month-old baby. This incident happened after his partner asked him to quiet down while playing Call of Duty. This topic gets to light when his wife shared a statement by posting on her Instagram on Sunday. It is shared that the rapper faces multiple charges including child abuse, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and false imprisonment per arrest documents obtained by XXL. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about his arrest.

Why Was Gunplay Arrested?

The rapper denied all the allegations and is presently jailed with his bail amount set at $20,000. This argument and confrontation began between him and his wife when he was playing Call of Duty. His wife said him to be quieter when he was playing on his Xbox so that he did not wake their infant daughter. His wife shared that this incident resulted in his arrest and she said in her post that “I want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. My daughter’s safety is my first priority.” In simple words, he was arrested for pointing a rifle at his wife and their 6-month-old baby.

His real is Richard Welton Morales Jr. but he is mostly known by his stage name Gunplay. He is an American rapper and he started his career in hip-hop as a member of fellow Florida-based rapper Rick Ross's Southern hip hop group Triple C's. There is an investigation is also ongoing after this incident but not much information has been shared related to this topic.