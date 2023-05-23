Why Was Hushpuppi Arrested In Dubai? What Happened To Instagram Star?

We are sharing information about a very famous Instagram influencer’s arrest news. As per reports, the rumor is coming that a very famous Instagram influencer Hushpuppi arrested. His arrest news broke the headlines of the social media platform. His fans are shocked after hearing his arrest news. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Nowadays, the arrests news of very famous personalities is rapidly increasing day by day. Now, the question is raising whether it is true that he is arrested. Is his arrest rumor true? If you want to know the complete information reading this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a very well-known Instagram influencer is arrested. People are searching in huge quantities about Amirah Dyme. People are thinking that Amirah Dyme is also arrested. She is a well-known social media star. She has gained fame through Instagram. Her arrest news rumor is spreading on the social media page. Now, her fans are very curious to know that Amirah Dyme is taken into custody by the police. So let us tell you that her arrest news is totally fake. Her arrest rumor is fake and she is not taken into custody. She is not involved in any legal crime.

Why Was Hushpuppi Arrested In Dubai?

As per reports, her arrest rumor is spreading after the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Hushpuppi. Hushpuppi is an Instagram influencer. He was arrested in the connection of fraud case. He is an internet fraudster. His real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas. He is a well-known Instagram influencer. He was born on October 11, 1982. He is 40 years old. Further, he was sentenced to jail for 11 years for conspiracy to launder money. He was arrested in connection with fraud and scams. Moreover, in June 2020, he was arrested by the Dubai police.

As soon as it is confirmed that the social media star Amirah’s arrest news is totally fake. She is a very hardworking social media star. Her fame decreases after the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Hushpuppi. She was apart from Hushpuppi after his arrest in Dubai. Hushpuppi’s number of followers increased before his arrest. If walk about Amirah, she is a German native. She is a 28-year-old social media star. Her nickname is Cake Queen. She joined the social media platform in June 2016. She has a huge fan following on social media platforms. As per reports, she has 3.8 followers on her Instagram account. She is recently on the eye of the social media headlines due to her fake arrest news. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.