Why Was Jacob Russell Arrested? ‘Teen Mom’ Star Rachel Beaver’s Ex Faces Domestic Assault Charges

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that being young and pregnant has been a roller-coaster ride for Rachel Beaver, and the challenges she’s encountered haven’t been easy. At only 19 years old, she already survived a whirlwind of drama and complications, particularly with her ex-partners, who have played important roles in her daughter Hazelee’s life. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the latest blow came when news of Jacob Russell’s arrest was reported as he was considered a possible father figure for Hazelee. Now Jacob discovers himself behind bars because of a violent act he committed. The connection between “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel and Jacob had been anything but simple right from the start. Their relationship was filled with complexity when they initially met through her ex-boyfriend Drew Brooks, who also took place to be Jacob’s best friend. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Jacob Russell Arrested?

Rachel had dated both of them around the same time, leaving her uncertain about the true paternity of her daughter Hazelee. Later, Drew was discovered to be the father based on a paternity test. Now, both Drew and Jacob are embroiled in legal problems, facing the consequences of their actions and giving father intricacy to Rachel’s already challenging journey as a young mother. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jacob has discovered himself in legal trouble after being arrested for domestic assault. Reportely, the 23-year-old was taken into custody in Madisonville, Tennessee on 10 July after a fight with his dad. As per the report, and police statement obtained exclusively by The US Sun, the tragic incident took place at around 9:30 pm CT when an officer responded to a 911 call made by Jacob’s father. Based on the report, Jacob’s dad declared that his son had threatened him and then proceeded to physically assault him with closed fists, resulting in his glasses being criticised off his face. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.