Why Was Jacquees Arrested? Jacquees Arrested In Georgia For Simple Battery & Obstructing Charges!

Jacquees is currently getting a lot of attention on the internet and social media sites mainly on Twitter. He is an American singer but this time he is not getting popularity for his music. He is gathering attention on the internet and social media platforms after being arrested for Simple Battery and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers. Some sources are claiming that it is fake news and that this news is creating great confusion among the netizens or people. In this article, we will share what happened to him, why he is arrested, and more related to himself.

First, we are clear that he has been arrested in the early morning of Friday 23 June 2023. According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest document, he was arrested on charges of Simple Battery and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers and booked at 01:26 am in the county jail. The R&B singer’s mugshot was then shared on the crime website Georgia Gazette and this went viral in a short time period. It is also shared that he was released some hours later at about 08:46 am on the same day morning on a $3,700 bond. Scroll down this page and continue this article.

Why Was Jacquees Arrested?

The reason behind his arrest is not revealed but if we look at his mugshot it seems that he has bruising around his right eye and a busted lip. Now, he has reached out to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for comment. He had also previous run-ins with the law. It is shared that he was arrested multiple times and booked into jail. His arrest is rapidly running in the trends of the internet sites. Currently, there is no information has been shared about his arrest and authorities didn’t share much information about his arrest. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details related to his arrest.

Let us know more about himself, Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax is his complete name but he was mostly known as Jacquees around the world. He was born on 15 April 1994 in Decatur, Georgia, U.S. and he is currently 29 years old. He is an American singer and rapper who has a large number of fans around the world or on his social media accounts. He gained a lot of popularity and love from his released songs. Currently, he is facing arrest controversies and many of his fans are sharing their reaction to his arrest. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.