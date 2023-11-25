Why Was James Bouknight Arrested? American Professional Basketball Player Charges Explained!

James Bouknight’s name has been getting a lot of attention over the web pages for the last few days and it is coming out that he has been arrested. Yes, you heard right he has been arrested and the news of his arrest is creating a baffle among his fans. He is an American professional basketball player and he plays as the shooting guard or point guard for the Charlotte Hornets. The news of his arrest shocked many of his fans and loved ones who hit online platforms to learn all the details. Here, we have discussed in detail his arrest and also talked about himself in this article.

According to the reports, James found himself in a tragic incident and it is confirmed that he has been detained by the authorities. He was arrested for DWI (driving while intoxicated/impaired) and he was taken into custody for his crime. He was charged after being discovered unconscious in his vehicle in a Charlotte parking lot. He was arrested at about 01:51 am on Sunday morning 19 November 2023, just days before the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season. It is also reported that a breathalyzer test confirmed his blood alcohol content was 0.14. Keep continuing your reading to know more about the basketball player.

Why Was James Bouknight Arrested?

Reportedly, he found himself unconscious and intoxicated in a parking area in Uptown Charlotte. He was under-arrested for DWI and if we talk about his crime, it is the offense of driving after drinking more than the legal limit of alcohol. The authorities stated that they found him, holding a gun, with his vehicle running and in the drive. Attempts to awaken him involved a one-hour effort using loudspeakers, airhorns, and lights. They added that he also allegedly refused commands, ate food, and crashed into police cars. His bond was set at $2,500.