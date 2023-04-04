Why Was Jasneet Kaur Arrested? Instagram Influencer Arrested by Ludhiana Police Charges!

Recently shocking news has come on the internet that one of the famous Instagram influencers Jasneet Kaur was arrested and charged with demanding money by blackmailing. Recently this news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked by this news. An internet star Jasneet Kaur is currently on police remand following her arrest and court appearance. Now many people have been searching for her name on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Jasneet Kaur has been arrested by Ludhiana police and she is accused of demanding money. The Punjab police took the action on the complaint of the Ludhiana businessman. Allegedly, Jasneet Kaur was threatening a businessman. Jasneet’s connections with gangsters are also coming to light. Since the news has come on the internet uncounted reaction started hitting the headlines on the internet as many people are very shocked. This news is gaining huge attention from the people because many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the incident. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Why Was Jasneet Kaur Arrested?

As a part of the investigation. Model town police charged Jasneet Kaur’s luxurious BMW car. A spokesperson for the Model Town police stated that social media influencer Jasneet Kaur was presented in court on Monday, 3rd April 2023. The court permitted two days’ remand of Jasneet Kaur. She is on remand for two days. Reportedly, Jasneet Kaur first increased her closeness with the rich businessman and after that, she started blackmailing him and demanding money. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jasneet Kaur is a Punjabi actress, model, tiktoker and also social media star. She is a resident of Mohali but she lives in Sector 88. She was arrested by the police and accused of demanding money. The businessman is identified as Gurbir Singh. Currently, the case is under investigation for the past years when Gurbir Singh filed a police complaint against the influencer in Mohali. Here we have shared all the information which we had and if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.